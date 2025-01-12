Celebrating Youth

The world is currently facing a multifaceted civilizational crisis, characterized by social, economic, and environmental challenges. This crisis demands a revitalized approach to addressing the complexities of modern society. In this context, Swami Vivekananda’s social philosophy offers a powerful framework for empowering the youth and fostering a more harmonious and equitable world. Vivekananda’s emphasis on youth empowerment was rooted in his vision for a stronger, more vibrant India. Vivekananda believed that the youth are the driving force behind societal transformation.

He envisioned a generation of young people who are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to create positive change. Vivekananda’s philosophy emphasizes the importance of self-discipline, education, and service to humanity. He encouraged the youth to strive for excellence, cultivate their critical thinking skills, and develop a sense of social responsibility. To understand why Swami Vivekananda emphasized the empowerment of youth, it is essential to analyze the core principles of his social philosophy. These are:

1. Self realization and empowerment ~ Vivekananda believed that self realization is the ultimate goal of human life. He encouraged youth to explore their inner potential, develop their strengths, and overcome their weakness;

2. Service to humanity ~ Vivekananda emphasized the importance of serving humanity and promoting the welfare of all people. He encouraged youth to engage in selfless service, volunteerism, and community development initiatives;

3. Education and critical thinking ~ Vivekananda believed that education should foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. He encouraged the youth to question established norms, challenge injustices, and seek knowledge and wisdom;

4. Nationalism and universalism ~ Swamiji’s philosophy emphasizes the importance of nationalism and universalism. He encouraged youth to take pride in their cultural heritage, while also embracing the diversity of human experience and promoting global understanding and cooperation. In this context National Youth Day is very relevant.

It is celebrated in India on January 12 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the most influential thinkers and philosophers, who may be regarded as an idol of modern India. In fact, he represents the very spirit of the resurgent nation. He is the symbol of youth and all its idealism. Swamiji never represents a particular religion, rather his religion is the religion of India, the universal religion of man. As we proceed, let us recall a very concise overview of Swamiji’s life and contributions. Before he became a monk, Vivekananda was known as Narendranath Dutta. His ‘Guru’ was Sri Ramakrishna, the God-man of Dakshineswar, who transformed his life and charged him with a new power and vision. Sri Ramakrishna inspired him to serve the poor and suffering humanity as his God and ask for no reward for himself. Following the passing away of his ‘Guru’ (Sri Ramakrishna), he felt the urge to go to the West and preach the universal religion taught by his ‘Guru’.

He went to Chicago and attended the Parliament of Religions. When he addressed the audience as ‘My brothers and sisters of America’, he received a tremendous ovation and won the hearts of the American people. On coming back to India, he founded the new world famous ‘Ramakrishna Mission’. All the monks of the Mission are dedicated souls who rush with help whenever people are in distress ~ in floods, famines or epidemics. The Mission is an unfailing friend of the suffering population, and also runs a chain of schools, colleges and hospitals based on the ideals of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda. In this light, Swami Vivekananda stood out as a pioneering figure among the makers of modern India. He electrified the youth of India by his frank, forthright and bold utterances such as, “you will be nearer to heaven through playing football than through prayer” or “What I want are muscles of iron and nerves of steel.”

There cannot be a more inspiring message for the youth of India today than these words. Thus National Youth Day provides an opportunity for the youth to reflect upon Vivekananda’s teachings, ideals, and vision for a better world. The Day is marked by various events, including cultural programmes, rallies and processions, debates and discussions, essay competitions, seminars, workshops and community service initiatives. The following objectives are kept in mind while celebrating the day:

1. Empowering the youth ~ The day aims to empower the youth of India by inspiring them to become active participants in the nation building process;

2. Promoting Swami Vivekananda’s ideals ~ National Youth Day seeks to promote Swami Vivekananda’s ideals of self-discipline, self-reliance and humanitarian service, and

3. Fostering national integration ~ The day encourages the youth to work towards fostering national integration, social cohesion and communal harmony. Upon careful consideration, it is clear that these have extensive and long-lasting consequences. These consequences include inspiring young minds, shaping future leaders and celebrating youth power. A deeper look reveals the remarkable foresight and vision Vivekananda possessed. He gave immense importance to the youth. Vivekananda believed that the youth have the energy, idealism and enthusiasm to bring about transformative change in society. He felt that they were moldable and adaptable, being more open to new ideas, and receptive to guidance, making them ideal for shaping and molding; Vivekananda recognized that the youth of today would become the leaders of tomorrow, and therefore, it was essential to equip them with the right values, skills and knowledge, as they have historically been at the forefront of social movements and revolutions, driving change and progress. Finally, Vivekananda understood that the youth would influence future generations, and therefore, it was crucial to instill in them the right values and principles at a tender age. In conclusion, we can say Swamiji’s emphasis on youth empowerment was a deliberate strategy to harness the energy, idealism and potential of the youth to drive transformative change in India. By empowering the youth, Vivekananda aimed to create a stronger, more vibrant India that could regain its lost glory, achieve self-reliance, and foster national integration.

(The writers are, respectively, Associate Professor& Head, Political Science, Chandernagore Govt. College, and Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University)