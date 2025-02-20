Dedicate life for service of nation: RKM monks

Monks of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission urged the young people to dedicate their lives for the development of the country and uphold the philosophy of service and sacrifice as propagated by Vivekananda.

They were speaking at Sealdah station to commemorate the return of Swami Vivekananda from the West on 19 February, 1897. The programme was organised by the Ramakrishna Math and Mission Belur and the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture Gol Park.

A portrait of Swamiji was placed on a well decorated rath (chariot) which started from Sealdah and commenced at Alambazar Math where a meeting was held. Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission addressed the gathering. At Sealdah, a meeting was held which was addressed by Swami Balabhadranandaji, assistant general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission. Young speakers spoke at the meeting and portions from Swamiji’s messages were read out. A huge procession followed the chariot. The chariot started from Sealdah and reached Maniktala from where it reached College Street via Vivekananda Road. At Swamiji’s ancestral residence, flowers were placed at Swamiji’s feet. The rally then reached Shyambazar Five Point Crossing via Bhupen Bose Avenue and Girish Avenue.

Swamiji left Chennai on 15 February to reach Budge Budge by steamer. He boarded a special train to reach Sealdah station on 19 February, 1897. At Sealdah, the youth removed the horses of the carriage Swamiji was travelling in and pushed it themselves. Swamiji came to the house of Dr Pasupati Bose in Bagbazar. Swamiji was accompanied by Mrs and Captain Savier and J J Goodwin. Swamiji had huge influence over the youths. In the freedom movement there was not a single youth who was not influenced by Swamiji.

The messages of Swamiji still attract the youth, who do social service of different kinds across the country.