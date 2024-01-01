New train as New Year gift for Bengal

After the introduction of Malda Town–Bengaluru Amrit Bharat train, another train is now going to be introduced tomorrow as New Year gift for the people of West Bengal. In fulfilment of long cherished demand of the inhabitants of South Dinajpur District in particular and the people of West Bengal in general, Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister of Railways has arranged for a direct daily train service between Balurghat and Sealdah.

This new Balurghat-Sealdah-Balurghat Express will be flagged off by the Minister for Railways Communications and Electronics & Information Technology from Balurghat (through video conferencing) on 1 January. Balurghat is the district capital of South Dinajpur is an important town of North Bengal.

The new addition of the train linking Balurghat with the state capital will foster socio-economic development of North Bengal region by improving the rail connectivity further.

The inaugural run of 03182 Balurghat-Sealdah inaugural Special will be flagged off by the Minister for Railways from Balurghat at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow the inaugural train will reach Sealdah at 10:50 p.m. on the same day. The inaugural special train will stops at Rampur, Ganga Rampur, Buniadpur, Gazole, Eklakhi, Malda Town, New Farakka, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwipdham, Bandel and Naihati stations enroute.