New TMCP JU unit vows to restore faith on campus

In the wake of the recent developments at Jadavpur University, the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has newly appointed its office bearers with Sanjib Pramanick as the chairperson of the JU unit while Rajanya Haldar has been made the president. The developments are significant as the students at the premier varsity are shaken after the death of one of the first-year students, Swapnadip Kundu.

The students’ union of the ruling party is of the view that the new unit is very important as it will work for restoring an atmosphere of study inside the campus. It is very heartening for us that the students of the varsity have accepted TMCP as their trusted union.

“We believe that TMCP is the only alternative for restoring confidence amongst the students and their parents. So, this change was necessitated. We will approach every student and place our views on them. We will restore the old atmosphere in the campus which will be conducive for studies.

We will ensure that students and their parents have full faith in us,” said TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharjee. The new president of the JU unit of the union, Rajanya Haldar, said, “We had a programme today where we will press for our demand for CCTVs in the campus. We approached the authorities on this. We asked the authorities to fix the CCTVs within a week or else we will do the needful. It is our primary concern how we can make the students in the campus feel safe.

Out of many other requirements, CCTVs are one of the major demands. We will also be working towards creating an antiragging atmosphere within the hostels. We have submitted our demand on such a body within the campus and will submit a fresh request on Monday.” Sanjib Pramanick promised to work at the best for the betterment of the university.

“We have demanded that the culprits should be punished, irrespective of the political colour. We will also work in restoring the faith of the students, teachers, scholars and researchers and give them a feeling of security within the campus.

The prestige of the university has to be restored at the earliest. We have seen that students, who are doing their PhD and also teachers, live with an insecurity here and our priority is to wipe that off,” said Sanjib, who is a PhD scholar of the sociology department of JU.