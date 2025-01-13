NDRF deploys five specialised teams for Gangasagar Mela

In a significant move to ensure the safety and well-being of lakhs of pilgrims attending the iconic Gangasagar Mela, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed five specialized search and rescue teams. The teams, drawn from the 2nd Battalion of the NDRF, have been stationed at key locations within the Mela area, including Mela Ground, Lot-8, Kachuberia, Namkhana, and Benuban. A source from the NDRF confirmed this and said the teams were posted after mock drills. Operating under the requisition of state authorities, these teams comprise highly trained male and female rescuers, a specialized canine (K9) squad, as well as medical and communication experts.

The deployment aims to provide swift responses to emergencies, enhancing safety measures at the Mela, which runs from 10 January to 18 January. The NDRF teams are equipped with state-of-theart gear to handle a wide array of emergencies, including aquatic search and rescue operations, structural collapse incidents, and potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. The inclusion of female rescuers and medical first responders is a critical element of the deployment, strengthening the teams’ operational readiness. An NDRF commander expressed confidence in the preparedness of their personnel today. “Our teams are well-trained, highly motivated, and ready to address any emergencies that may arise during the Gangasagar Mela.

We are committed to working closely with the administration to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims,” they stated. The strategic deployment, which includes the canine squad for search operations, reflects the NDRF’s dedication to minimizing risks and ensuring a smooth experience for attendees. The Gangasagar Mela, held annually in West Bengal, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the country, drawing millions of devotees from across the nation and beyond.

