NBBSS seeks PM, UN intervention for minority women’s safety in Bangladesh

The Nikhil Bharat Bangali Samanway Samiti (NBBSS), an organization representing 4-5 crore refugees across 18 Indian states, has launched a nationwide movement demanding intervention from the Prime Minister and the United Nations to ensure the safety of minority women and girls in Bangladesh. The NBBSS alleges that fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh have been abducting housewives, school and college girls, and even children from minority communities.

The victims are subjected to brutal torture and often remain missing. Despite these grave concerns, the Bangladeshi authorities have failed to take any action, the organisation alleges. Dr. Subodh Biswas, the organisation’s all-India president, has called for justice for each incident. He emphasised the urgent need for the Indian government and the United Nations to intervene, as the situation for minorities in Bangladesh is deteriorating rapidly.

Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, the national president of the All India Arya Mahasabha (AIAM), has proposed establishing a helpline or email address for victims’ families to file complaints. He blamed the interim caretaker government’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, for supporting the fundamentalist groups and their heinous acts. The NBBSS plans to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to present their demands. They aim to raise global awareness of the plight of minority women and girls in Bangladesh and urge the international community to take immediate action

