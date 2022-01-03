Nabanna responsible for Covid surge: Suvendu

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari today said that the state government is responsible for the Covid 19 pandemic surge in Bengal.

In his twitter message, Mr Adhikari said:”Nabanna made Covid surge: Christmas celebration? New Year celebration? TMC Foundation Day celebration? @egiye_bangla; as the name suggests always ahead in disaster & public health mismanagement. Ultimately the public is forced to sacrifice livelihood.”

Meanwhile, the BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh said the Trinamul Congress is a party of advertisements. Instead of doing anything, they prefer false campaign. “The Mamata Banerjee-led government has already stopped Duare Sakar project citing Covid protocol norms. This government gradually will stop other projects because of shortages of funds. All projects were launched to gain votes. Now these are losing relevance as the Trinamul Congress feels these now have no political profit,” he said.

BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said police are mercilessly harassing farmers of Deucha Panchami mining areas for acquiring land and even women were beaten up. “The chief minister should visit Harisinga, Nischindapur and Dewanganj and take stock of the situation there. The harassment of people for acquiring the land for mining has echoes Nandigram and Singur incidents,” said Mr Ghosh.