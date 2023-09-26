Mystery shrouds death of nursing student

Jadavpur has been gripped by a sense of unease as another tragic incident unfolded just months after a previous student death. This time, it’s the demise of a 22-year-old nursing student named Mallika Das, which has left the community perplexed.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the East Jadavpur police station. Mallika Das, a fourth-year student at a private nursing college affiliated with Indian Nursing Council (INC), was found lifeless on the rooftop of a PG (paying guest) accommodation at Green Park, East Jadavpur. Preliminary investigations have revealed her life-less body hanging from a structure.

According to the police, Mallika hailed from Bankura and had come to Kolkata

Preliminary investigations have revealed her lifeless body hanging from a structure to pursue her nursing studies. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. The police claim that the Das family resides in Bankura, and no formal complaint has been filed by them as of now.

The discovery of Mallika’s body on the PG’s rooftop was made by some residents early on a Monday morning, between 7-8 am. There are no apparent signs of external injuries on the body. Authorities are currently investigating whether this was a case of suicide or if there were other factors involved in Mallika Das’s untimely death. The incident has raised concerns and questions with-in the university community, with many demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

As the investigation unfolds, Mallika’s body has been sent to Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. However, it’s important to note that no formal complaint has been registered by the family yet, leaving the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident shrouded in mystery.

The police are committed to getting to the bottom of this perplexing case. The family members of the student were informed regarding the incident.