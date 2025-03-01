Nursing student found hanging at hostel room

Body of a nursing student was recovered from her hostel room at a nursing college in Molandighi in Kanksa here this afternoon.

Supriya Kotal (23) of Pandaveswar in West Burdwan was a second year nursing student of the college that’s accommodated within a private medical college at Molandighi.

Advertisement

Some students were suspicious seeing the door of Supriya’s hostel room shut even after 12.30 pm and they informed the authorities. The staff broke open the door and saw the girl hanging from the ceiling from a cloth. Deceased’s mother Mahua exclaimed: “My daughter was depressed as she was one of the two failed students of the batch of 50.” Dr Rajarshi Gupta, additional superintendent of the medical college said: “The girl died shortly after hanging and we did not have enough time to help her recover.”

Advertisement