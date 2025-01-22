Govt bus hits two-wheeler in Jadavpur, one killed

A speeding state government bus on the S-31 route hit a two-wheeler killing a 28-year-old woman on-the-spot and severely injuring her husband. The couple, residents of Baghajatin, riding in the two-wheeler was going to drop their four year-old-daughter to school in the Jadavpur area. Fortunately, the girl had a narrow escape without any injury during the accident.

The incident happened around 6.45 a.m. when the killer bus dashed the motorbike from behind near 8B bus stand close to the Jadavpur University. Her mother, Deboshree Mondal fell on the ground and was crushed under the wheels while the father, a casual employee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood and writhing with pain. He was rushed to the nearby EDF Hospital in critical condition sustaining severe injury on his hands, legs and hips.

Miraculously, the girl was saved without any injury.

Eyewitnesses said that the bus was running at a high speed early this morning and suddenly rammed the motorbike around 6.45 a.m. Some auto rickshaw operators rushed to the spot soon after the accident. The daughter was traumatised.

Bereaved family members alleged that the police arrived late and did not cooperate with them when they went to the police station.

“Police were reluctant to register FIR initially when we met them at the police station. Everyone there was shifting their responsibilities to others when we wanted to file the FIR. It took four hours to get the traumatised child out of the police station,” the family alleged.

Police are yet to trace the driver and the bus so far.