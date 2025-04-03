Mystery death of elderly couple

Mystery shrouds over death of an elderly couple, whose bodies were recovered from the residence at Mukundapur of East Jadavpur, this morning. Police suspect it to be case of suicide but the daughter of the deceased claimed that her parents had been murdered by his brother and sister-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Dulal Paul (66) and Rekha Paul (54). While the body of Dulal had been recovered from dining room of their flat, his wife Rekha’s had been retrieved from the bedroom.

Their daughter today claimed that their parents had been murdered. Though they appeared to have committed suicide but in reality it was the brutality of her brother and sister-in law, which led them to death.

According to police, the elderly couple would live along with son, Sourav Paul and their daughter-in law kalyani Paul. But they were not at home when the incident occurred.

The elderly couple had bolted the door from inside and after frantic calls did not elicit any response, Jadavpur police station was informed.

Police recovered the two bodies hanging. Locals said, though their son and the daughter-in-law were not at home at the time of incident, there used to be frequent quarrels between them. The relationship between the son and the parents turned strained, claimed locals.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

An officer said that the interrogation of the son was ongoing.