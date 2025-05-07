Mystery shrouds air crash near Bathinda minutes after Operation Sindoor

As India launched Operation Sindoor, the counter strike to erase nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified aircraft allegedly crashed in Akali Khurd, a village near Bathinda, in Punjab.

According to reports, the crash that occurred at 2.00 am, half an hour after India concluded its counter strike, left one person dead and nine others injured. In a briefing today, the army authorities had revealed the details of the operation carried out between 1.05 am-1.30 am on the intervening night of May 6-7.

The site of the crash is located 20 km away from the Bhisiana Air Force Station in Bathinda. While the injured are locals, the deceased has been identified as a labourer from Haryana.

Though there was no official confirmation on the crash, media reports have stated that the army has cordoned off the area.