‘My Stamp’ to honour distinguished personalities

Swami Vivekananda Vidyamandir, Singur, Hooghly, and Vision of Bengal, Howrah, in association with Indian Postal Department launched ‘My Stamp’, a commemorative initiative honouring esteemed personalities, who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Manash Kumar Ghosh and Saroj Chakraborty, representing Swami Vivekananda Vidyamandir and Vision of Bengal respectively, took the initiative to launch ‘My Stamp’, recognising the exceptional accomplishments of eminent author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, music maestro and Padma Bhushan Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty among others.

The luminaries were also bestowed with the esteemed ‘Bharat Gaurav Samman’.

The ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Srimat Swami Suviranandaji Maharaj, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Belur Math, Srimat Swami Jnanalokanandaji Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Swamiji’s Ancestral House, and Srimat Swami Suparnanandaji Maharaj, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture. Additionally, the occasion was enriched by the presence of Sudarshana Sen, deputy director, Kolkata GPO.