Three drowns in Hooghly

few people, organising puja rituals, stepped onto the Hooghly for a holy dip on Friday night at Uttarpara Babughat but were caught unawares by sudden high tide. Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were dragged into the depths of the river by the swift water current. A 21-year-old youth dived into the river to rescue the victims but unfortunately was also dragged in the water. The disaster management team stepped in search of the dead bodies with speed boats assisting the divers.

Police said prohibitory orders were used not to step into the river during the high tide, but the devotees did not pay heed to the police instructions.

