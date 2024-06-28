Music lovers celebrate RD’s birth anniversary

The 85th birthday of RD Barman was observed in the city with great enthusiasm.

The only statue of Barman on Southern Avenue was garlanded by music lovers from the morning. People from all walks of life garlanded his statue.

Son of Mira and SD Barman used to stay with his parents on South End Park off Ballygunge Lake. He had studied in two schools in south Kolkata. From his childhood he could play the mouth organ and SD Barman had used his mouth organ in the famous Hindi song Hai Apna Dil to Awara, sung by Hemant Kumar in Hindi feature film Solva Saal.

RD’s music still haunts thousands of his fans across the globe. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation gave the land and Amit Kumar Fan Club installed the statue of RD on the boulevard opposite Nazrul Mancha. The statue has been made by sculptor Sanjib Narayan Dutta. The statue was inaugurated by Amit Kumar in presence of state minister for information and cultural affairs Indranil Sen, Usha Utthup among others.