After days of sweltering heat and humidity, the citizens of Kolkata and other districts, got respite, brought by continuous showers today.

The city is expected to get continued rainfall tomorrow, whether officials said today. A low pressure area created over North Bay of Bengal off West Bangladesh coasts intensified and is forecast to more marked till tomorrow.

Under its influence, wide spread rainfall is very likely to occur over the districts of South Bengal in the next few hours.

The weather office also issued an orange warning for today and tomorrow urging the fishermen not to venture into the sea on these two days while a local cautionary signal has also been kept hoisted at Hooghly Port.

The city which had a forecast of up-to 200 mm of rainfall received 017.2 mm rain till 2.30p.m. recorded at Alipore. Dum Dum registered rainfall of 044.5 MM till the same period of time.

The weather office issued forecast of heavy rainfall in the districts of South Bengal continuing tomorrow. Several districts of the state including Kolkata and other places are expected to receive downpour of around 100mm tomorrow, weather officials informed.

According to the forecast by the Regional Meteorogical Centre at Alipore, the city and it’s adjoining are likely to witness water logging in some pockets. “A low pressure has been formed over off West Bengl Bangladesh coasts which is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to allow the districts of West Bengal today and tomorrow,” said an official of RMC.

While the districts of South Bengal including North 24 Parganas received heavy showers followed by water-logging in several pockets, the low pressure system is expected to become more active in western parts of the state and bring heavy rains in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan , West Midnapore and Jhargram tomorrow, informed the RMC official.

Notably, this July, which is usually the wettest month of the year for the city, Kolkata received lesser rainfall as compared to previous years.