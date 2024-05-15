MP’s daughter on hunger strike, demands justice

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for perpetuating a nari-birodhi culture within the BJP while talking about women empowerment, Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur on Tuesday demanded justice for her daughter, who has been on a dharna against BJP MP Shantanu Thakur after being forcefully evicted out of their ancestral property last month.

On Monday, Mamata Bala Thakur’s daughter Madhuparna Thakur started an indefinite hunger strike outside her ancestral house protesting against Shantanu Thakur’s illegal move to lock her out of her grandmother and Matua matriarch Binapani Devi’s (Boro Maa) house.

“PM Modi talks about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but my daughter, Madhuparna was evicted from her ancestral property by Shantanu Thakur. For the past one month and 11 days, we have been out of the house but the PM did not say a word on this matter. My daughter is sitting on a dharna and seeks answers if her only crime was to be born a woman and lose her rights to her ancestral house,” Mamata Bala Thakur said on Tuesday while addressing a public meeting in Bongaon, ahead of the Mamata Banerjee’s speech.

Elaborating on the reason behind her protest, Madhuparna Thakur, daughter of late Kapil Krishna Thakur, said BJP leader Shantanu Thakur had misused his power and barred her from entering her grandparents’ house where all her mother’s possessions are still present. “I’ve started a hunger strike to demand justice. We should be allowed to go to my grandmother’s house,” she said. Currently, she is residing at a temporary house with a tin roof within the Thakurbari premises with her mother.

On 7 April, BJP leader Shantanu Thakur broke the locks of the gate along with BJP-backed goons and forcefully occupied Boro Maa’s room where Mamata Bala Thakur was staying with her daughter.