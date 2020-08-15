Balurghat’s BJP MP, Sukanta Majumder, today visited Kharasrota village on the banks of the Sui river in Surun -1 Gram Panchayat in Itahar. Though in North Dinajpur district, the area falls under the Balurghat Parliamentary constituency.

He met families whose houses were swept away by the swollen river and handed over relief materials, including rice and dal, to the affected families.

He also assured them embankments in the village in 2021 “after the BJP government is formed in the state.”

The Sui river is a branch of the Mahananda river and flows through the Kharasrota village.

“In the absence of an embankment, around five to six houses are eaten up by the river in Kharasrata village every year. Yet the state government has no taken steps to save the village. Leaders of the ruling party only pocketed money meant for the relief of the people here,” Mr Majumdar said..