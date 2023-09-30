Himachal Pradesh: Rs 45000 ‘Special Relief Package’ to rehabilitate flood victims

Despite limited resources and no Central government assistance, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a ‘Special Relief Package’ to the tune of Rs 4500 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announcing the package here on Saturday said that the special package will help the state recover from the colossal loss that it witnessed due to the monsoon fury.

“The entire amount is generated by the state, despite the financial crunch and not even a single penny has been contributed by the Central government to overcome the losses,” said Sukhu.

He said that of the total Rs 45000 package, Rs 3500 crore will be utilized to rehabilitate those persons and families whose houses have been completely damaged in this disaster, whereas the Rs 1000 crore will be spent for construction of retaining walls under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

According to the relief manual of the Centre and the state, earlier Rs 1,30 lakh was given for damage to houses, however the state government has decided to give Rs 7 lakh each to the affected families whose houses were damaged between July 7 and 30 September.

Furthermore, the state government will provide cement at government rates at Rs 280 per bag, free electricity and water as assistance for construction of their houses, which will augment the total assistance to Rs 10 lakh, he added.

The Chief Minister said that earlier whose pucca (solid and permanent) houses were partially damaged used to get Rs 6500, now the assistance will be increased to Rs one lakh and similarly for repair of kutcha (temporary) house partially damaged compensation has been increased from Rs 4000 to Rs One lakh.

There will be no income limit criteria for the affected persons whose houses, agricultural and horticultural land and crops have been damaged in the disaster, said the Chief Minister.

The cowshed damage compensation has been increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 3,000 and for loss of cow, buffalo, horse, donkey the compensation has been increased to Rs 55,000, whereas Rs 6000 will be given on the death of sheep and goat.

For agricultural and horticultural crop loss the relief has been increased from Rs 3615 per hectare to Rs 10,000 per bigha, he said.

Those whose houses and land has been damaged will be given two Biswas of land in urban and three Biswas in rural areas to reconstruct their houses, he said, adding that even those landless persons whose dwellings were damaged and having lived in Himachal Pradesh for a long time and intend to stay permanently will also be provided land to construct their dwellings.

“As many as 498 precious lives have been lost, 3,500 houses have been completely damaged and 13,000 partially damaged during the monsoon disaster,” said Sukhu.

So far the state government has spent Rs 1850 crore for restoration and another Rs 1,051 crore will be released soon, said the Chief Minister.