More than 4.85L people avail benefits at Sebaashray camps

Today was the 6th day of the Sebaashray camp at Bishnupur.

Doctors and volunteers offer free medical consultations and free medications to all who visit the camps.

Advertisement

The Trinamul Congress wrote in X-handle: “The brainchild of Shri @abhishekaitc, #Sebaashray is now setting an example for the entire country!

Advertisement

“By providing high-quality medical care, medicines, and a variety of diagnostic services completely free of cost, Sebaashray has become a household name, especially in rural areas.

“Its reach and impact are undeniable, as it brings essential healthcare to those who need it the most. Here’s what the beneficiaries had to say about this life-changing initiative.”

In another such social media post, the party mentioned: “Sebaashray continues to surpass expectations and redefine the way we approach healthcare access. From its humble beginnings in Diamond Harbour and Falta AC, the initiative has gained remarkable momentum, now making a significant impact in Bishnupur.

“Since its inception, over 4,85,070 people have been provided life-changing healthcare services, free of cost, breaking down barriers that once stood in the way.

“On Day 26 alone, the 47 health camps in Bishnupur have served 9,799 people, with countless individuals benefiting from diagnostic services, free medicines and referrals for advanced care where necessary.

“In a significant stride toward accessible healthcare, complimentary cataract surgeries are being performed for patients identified during recent #Sebaashray camps in Diamond Harbour LS. Yesterday, 12 individuals underwent these transformative procedures, with an additional 8 benefitting today.

“Cataract, the leading cause of blindness, disproportionately affect those who lack access to timely and affordable treatment. For these individuals, regaining sight is nothing short of life-altering. What makes this initiative even more critical is the context: With close to 7.8 million blind people India accounts for 20 per cent of the 39 million BLIND population across the globe, of which 62 per cent are on account of cataract.

“This isn’t just about treating patients; it’s about dismantling the financial and logistical barriers that keep healthcare out of reach. These surgeries are conducted free of cost at the Renuka Eye Institute proving that true public service is measured by the lives we transform – not the headlines we create.”