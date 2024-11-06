Money for students’ tablets get wrongly routed to other school

Bengal government’s fund assistance meant to equip the students with tablets got routed to West Midnapore schools by mistake, bypassing some East Burdwan pupils.

The matter was taken up by cyber police.

Under the Taruner Swapna scheme, the West Bengal government facilitates the students of Classes XI & XII to connect their studies with technology. Each student is provided a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for buying tablets. The fund assistance is directly routed to the bank accounts of the beneficiary students.

The CMS High School in Burdwan town had enlisted 412 students with the government portal under Taruner Swapna, this year. A majority of the students received state’s fund support for the purpose, but the same for 28 students like Sudipto Dhibor, Junaid Chowdhury, however, were diverted to some schools in West Midnapore. “Some students complained about not remitting their accounts to me over the phone on 21 October and I checked that their KYC submissions were okay,” said Mintu Roy, headmaster, CMS High School, today. He added: “I brought the matter to the notice of the District Inspector of Schools immediately.”

The DI of higher secondary schools in consultation with the district project officer, Taruner Swapna then lodged a complaint with the Cyber PS and in the late afternoon the police detected that the funds, by mistake, were routed to certain West Midnapore schools.