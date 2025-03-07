School resumes classes after new teacher appointment

The Swaspur Sisu Siksha Kendra in Kalna that had suspended operation after its lone teacher superannuated on 28 February, resumed classes yesterday.

Shobha Das Saha, the lone teacher for 50 pupils of Swaspur Ramkrishna Pally SSK retired from her services on 28 February. The fate of the students became uncertain as the SSK didn’t have a replacement teacher, which was reported in The Statesman.

On 2 March, the students and the guardians sat on dharna in front of the BDO, Kalna-II seeking administration’s intervention into the crisis. The DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A, said: “A replacement teacher was posted there and the SSK resumed operation.”

