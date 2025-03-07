School resumes classes after new teacher appointment

Woman stabs youth to death
A youth was stabbed to death by a woman on a busy road in broad daylight in Kalna town of East Burdwan today.
The Swaspur Sisu Siksha Kendra in Kalna that had suspended operation after its lone teacher superannuated on 28 February, resumed classes yesterday.
The Swaspur Sisu Siksha Kendra in Kalna that had suspended operation after its lone teacher superannuated on 28 February, resumed classes yesterday.
Shobha Das Saha, the lone teacher for 50 pupils of Swaspur Ramkrishna Pally SSK retired from her services on 28 February. The fate of the students became uncertain as the SSK didn’t have a replacement teacher, which was reported in The Statesman.
Advertisement
On 2 March, the students and the guardians sat on dharna in front of the BDO, Kalna-II seeking administration’s intervention into the crisis. The DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A, said: “A replacement teacher was posted there and the SSK resumed operation.”
Advertisement
Advertisement