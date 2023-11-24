‘Modi, Shah most corrupt leaders’

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have destroyed all the democratic institutions in the country and spread corruption on a large scale. She was addressing Trinamul Congress party leaders and workers at the Netaji Indoor stadium in the city this afternoon.

She said: “These two are the most corrupt leaders in the country. The BJP in connivance with a section of media in the state, particularly the electronic media, is spreading canards against Trinamul Congress. After ED raids no seizure list is published but the leaders are defamed.” “Cattle come from Uttar Pradesh and go to Bangladesh. What were the police in UP doing?” she asked, adding: “Were the BSF jawans sleeping when the cattle cross the IndoBangla border? The BSF is under the Home ministry.

They are not booked and the media trials are being held in such a way as if all our leaders are thieves.” She urged party workers and leaders to highlight these issues with the public. “If you speak lies always, then after some days people tend to believe the lies. Go to your areas and tell people the real truth,” she said. “I have asked the Chief Secretary to publish a white paper on the development that has taken place in Bengal to stop the leaders of the saffron party from speaking lies on the private vernacular television channels every evening,” she said.

She said rallies will be held in every block on 2 and 3 December to highlight how the Centre has deprived the state financially. “I will go to Delhi in the second and third week of December and seek an appointment with the Prime Minister to press my demand. If he refuses to give an appointment, we will take the movement to the street. The BJP will have to clear our dues.

This is people’s money and you (the Centre) have no right to keep them,” she remarked. Miss Banerjee said the BJP is “mortally scared of INDIA alliance”. “They have decided to expell Mohua Maitra. Only fools do this as the Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away. Earlier, she used to speak inside the House but now she will speak outside also,” Miss Banerjee said.

Targeting PM Narendra Modi but without naming him, she said: “The Indian cricket team was playing brilliantly. But they lost as he was present in the stadium to watch the final match. When a corrupt person goes to any place, the whole area becomes vitiated. When any our country achieves any success in any field, whether space research or sports, he takes credit but he is not going take responsibility of any failure.”