Missing tabla player’s scooty recovered after heavy rains

Jawans of NDRF and Andal police have recovered the scooty, which had drowned yesterday at the Singaran river from here today, while the rider Debashish Dutta (58) is still missing. It is feared that he drowned last evening along with his scooty in the water currents as the water level was flowing above the bridge, after overnight heavy rains in the area.

More than 160 mm of rainfall had been registered in the region since Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the situation of waterlogging has improved in Durgapur sub-division as the water level is receding fast since wee hours today and with no further rainfall.

A tabla player by profession, Debashish was returning to his house at Sripally, under Srirampur gram panchayat of Andal police station after a cultural programme in Durgapur was over.

There was a bridge in between Gopalmath and Srirampur and the scooty was recovered early morning today from the Singaran river banks. The bag of the tabla maestro was also found beside the scooty. Local people and Andal police have started search operations. NDRF jawans were also called in.

Till the time of reporting Debashish Dutta had not been traced.

Anindita Mukherjee, chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) has said that the civic workers are working overtime to clear the water logging. Drains have been cleaned and bulldozers have been pressed into action to clear the debris on the roads in Durgapur.

“In ward 21 in Amarabati, Natural Heights, Sukantally, Mahalakshmi Park, civic workers are working on a war footing. Durgapur Municipal Corporation is trying its level best to revive the drainage system which had been blocked after the heavy and incessant rainfall,” added Anindita Mukherjee.