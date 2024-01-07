Minister thanks people for patronising Vande Bharat

Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for railways & textiles, thanked the people of West Bengal for availing the Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express & Howrah – Puri Vande Bharat Express for their regular visit to Darjeeling & Puri, in a review meeting held at Fairlie Place, Eastern Railway Headquarters today with the senior officials of Eastern Railway & South Eastern Railway. She expressed her happiness that both the Vande Bharat Express trains are running with approximately 100% occupancy.

Darshana Jardosh addressing the senior officials of Eastern Railway & South Eastern Railway said that all the ongoing infrastructure projects should be completed within stipulated time period. She expressed her happiness about the last mile connectivity for which the people of West Bengal are very satisfied. Smt Jardosh also advised to keep the railway operations environmentally sustainable to minimize the carbon footprint.

She also advised to remain more vigilant to stop infiltration of drugs & girl trafficking to stop the crime rate in West Bengal. One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls are playing a pivotal role in providing a global market to the local products which are to be given more thrust by the Railways for socio-economic development of the local entrepreneurs & artisans and bringing them to a comfortable earning level.

