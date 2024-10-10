Mine blast: State hands over cheques to bereaved families

State power secretary Santanu Bose, DM of Birbhum, Bidhan Roy and sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad have handed over the compensation cheques to the six bereaved families of the coal mine blast in their homes yesterday evening.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant has announced from Nabanna the state government will hand over a compensation cheque of Rs 32 lakh to the victims family and a job as home guard to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The contribution of the state government is Rs 2 lakh and that of West Bengal power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) is Rs 30 lakh.

Jobs will also be provided soon to the bereaved families, the officials told the family members and the process has already started.

The DNA samples have been sent to Burdwan Medical College Hospital by Suri Sadar and Super Speciality Hospital authority.

So far, six bodies have been identified by the police and the two more persons feared killed in this coal mine explosives blast incident are yet to be identified. The state government will wait till the DNA matching reports confirm their death.

PB Selim, chairman of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited, Samirul Islam, Rajya Sabha MP visited the Suri Sadar Hospital and talked with the injured coal miners. Three coal miners are admitted in Suri Sadar and Super Speciality hospital.

Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and BJP state president also visited the hospital last evening. The SUCI has brought out a protest rally in Suri.

Already, the state government has ordered a high level probe into the Gangaramchak Bhadulia Coal Mines blast incident.

The families of two missing miners have already identified them through the clothes, but the police have collected the body parts and sent for DNA testing for matching.

West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) is the owner of the coal mines which has been handed over to a Kolkata-based private contractor as Mine Developer and Operator (MDO).