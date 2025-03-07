OBC cancellation: HC summons to chief secy

Calcutta High Court today issued summons to the state chief secretary Manoj Pant on charges of alleged contempt of court for not implementing the high court order over cancellation of OBC certificates and also asked the chief secretary to clarify personally on the next date of hearing, 12 March.

The Division Bench of Justices Tapobrata Chakraborty and Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court today in a summon issued today asked the chief secretary Mr Pant to make himself available virtually during the next hearing.

The case pertained to the Calcutta High Court order of 22 May last year, in which the Division Bench had, in a ruling, cancelled about 12 lakh OBC certificates.

The order had stated that all OBC certificates issued after 2010 would stand invalid. The state had moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order but the apex court had not issued any stay on the HC order.