State forms investment synergy committee

With an eye on facilitating industrial growth and enhancing the ease of doing business in the state, the state government has formed a state-level investment synergy committee, which will work as a single window for clearance of investment proposals.

The step is significant to simplify and expedite the process for obtaining necessary approvals and clearances required for setting up and operating industrial projects and other investments.

Advertisement

The state level investment synergy committee will be headed by chief secretary Manoj Pant and comprise heads of various departments. They include industry, commerce and enterprises department, convenor, micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles, home and hill affairs, labour, land and land reforms, environment and other departments.

Advertisement