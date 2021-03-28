Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien has hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that “mind games won’t work” in Bengal.

Derek O Brien was responding to the claim made by Amit Shah that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with a massive margin in West Bengal and bag more than 200 seats.

Reacting sharply to Shah’s claim, Brien tweeted: “Mind games won’t work, Mo-Sha. Try your seat prediction stunts at the Gujarat Gymkhana. This is Bengal. #KhelaHobe”

Mind games won’t work, Mo-Sha. Try your seat prediction stunts at the Gujarat Gymkhana.

This is Bengal. #KhelaHobe #TMCSweepsPhase1 — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 28, 2021

He further claimed that the TMC will sweep the Phase one polls while Shah claimed that the BJP will win 26 seats in this phase.

Shah, in his news conference on Sunday, claimed that the BJP is sweeping phase one of the elections.

“After discussions with party leaders and booth level workers, I can say that out of 30 seats we will win more than 26 seats in West Bengal,” he said.

More than half of the 73-lakh electorate in Bengal’s 30 Assembly constituencies have cast their ballot and sealed the fate of 191 candidates who were in the fray for the first day of the eight-phase elections in West Bengal. Polling was held in five districts on Saturday.

The other seven phases of polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

(With IANS inputs)