Midnapore: Left & BJP protest over substandard saline issue

The controversy over the use of substandard saline at Midnapore Medical College has sparked widespread protests by political organisations, with both the Left and BJP intensifying their agitation against the state government and health authorities. Allegations of corruption and negligence have fueled public anger, with leaders from both camps leading demonstrations in Midnapore town over the weekend.

The Left’s youth and student wings, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have launched a robust protest campaign. On Sunday, DYFI activists locked the office of the hospital superintendent and staged a demonstration outside, accusing the administration of turning a blind eye to corruption in the health sector. Key leaders, including Minakshi Mukherjee and Mayukh Biswas, spearheaded the agitation.

The protest began with a march through the streets of Midnapore town, culminating at the hospital superintendent’s office. Demonstrators carried an effigy symbolizing alleged corruption and attempted to enter the premises, later securing the gate with their own lock. Although tensions ran high, the activists refrained from burning the effigy on hospital grounds. Instead, the protest shifted to the local police station, where the leaders continued their demonstration.

Minakshi Mukherjee, a prominent Left leader, accused the state health department and police of collusion in allowing fake medicines to infiltrate medical institutions. “The infiltration of substandard saline into hospitals points to deeprooted corruption. Why are the police failing to act? Are senior officials obstructing investigations?” she questioned. The protest coincided with the CPM’s district conference in Kharagpur, which faced a momentary disruption due to the arrest of interim CPM district secretary Vijay Pal during Saturday’s demonstrations. However, Pal was released on bail to ensure the conference proceeded as planned.

The CPM leadership, keen to address past criticisms of sidelining protests during organisational events, ensured simultaneous participation in both. CPM state secretary Mohammed Salim lauded the party’s approach, stating, “We must multitask effectively. Our movements and organisational processes must go hand in hand.” Adding to the turmoil, BJP workers staged a separate protest in Midnapore town on Sunday. Led by district vice-president Shankar Guchhait and Youth Morcha district president Ashirbad Bhowmik, BJP activists burned tires and effigies while demanding accountability from Chief Minister and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Clashes erupted as plainclothes police tried to confiscate the effigy, but protesters persisted, even setting fire to a photo of the Chief Minister. The protests stem from reports that substandard saline, specifically ‘Ringer Lactate’ from a blacklisted company, was administered to pregnant women at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. Despite a prior suspension of the product, it was allegedly used on five patients, prompting a 13- member health department inquiry.

While the supplier has been blacklisted, public outrage continues over perceived negligence and corruption. With both the Left and BJP ramping up their protests, the controversy shows no signs of abating. The Left has vowed to sustain its movement, with leaders like Mukherjee and SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey prioritizing the issue over prescheduled engagements. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have warned of escalated demonstrations if accountability is not ensured