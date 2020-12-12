TMC Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee today said that Union home secretary has no authority to summon the state chief secretary and DGP to discuss state law and order situation after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

Banerjee said the deputy secretary has written a letter to the state government asking the chief secretary and DGP to meet the Union home secretary on 14 December. He said that it is totally unconstitutional as law and order is included in the state list.

The state ministers are only answerable in the state Assembly when the Assembly is in session. He pilloried the attitude of the Centre as gross violation of federal structure and “we are strongly condemning it”. He also challenged the Union law minister to show him how the Union home secretary can summon the state CS and DGP.

He said when Nadda was going to Diamond Harbour, the state government had provided him with a bulletproof car and also an escort vehicle. Apart from these, Nadda had paramilitary personnel.

“As a norm, Z-plus category politician should not allow any other vehicles in his convoy. But we have noticed that at least 50 motorcyclists were rallying in front of him and other vehicles were also in the convoy.

“Now our question is why did he allow them,” the MP asked. He also said Rakesh Singh, a criminal with 59 cases against him was travelling in Nadda’s car, Banerjee said and alleged provocative gestures towards TMC workers from such criminals, creating confusion for 10 mins.

Since he was a Z-plus category leader, additional SPs, OCs were present. He said seven were arrested for vandalism. But no incident took place in Diamond Harbour, he added.

TMC DumDum Saugata Roy said, “We have information that BJP has vandalised Abhishek Banerjee’s quarter in Delhi and Banga Bhavan. “It’s an act of cowardice and we condemn it.” He also questioned how a ‘criminal’ was travelling with Nadda.