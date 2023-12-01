MGNREGA card holders get dues after Abhishek’s assurance

As per the assurance given by Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the pending payments of 100 days’ work have been initiated in the Arambagh block and sub-division. Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also MP from Diamond Harbour, had spearheaded agitation in New Delhi against the nonpayment of long-pending dues to job card holders from Bengal from 100 days’ work.

He had said then, “Those job card holders, who actively joined the dharna manch in New Delhi will be handed over their pending dues if the central government does not respond to our demand.” A resident of Goghat Kamarpukur, Sheikh Nur Alam was handed over an amount of Rs 4,700 in an envelope, along with a letter of appreciation for becoming part of agitation and protest in New Delhi. Sheikh Nur Alam said, “The train was not available for us to travel to New Delhi, hence we reached New Delhi by bus.

I would have been happier if we received our pending dues from the central government. Sunil Roy of Goghat-1 block of Bethbani village was also handed over the amount sent by Abhishek Banerjee.

In the Arambagh block, a resident of Kesabpur Nupur Haati, Maidul Sarkar of Harinkhola was also handed over his dues. Most of the job card holders, who actively took part in the agitation were happy to receive their due amounts sent by Mr Banerjee, handed over to them by Arambagh TMC leadership, but at the same time expressed anger over the indifferent attitude of the concerned central government minister for not hearing their woes.

Swapan Nandy, Arambagh TMC organization chairman, TMC block president Arun Kewara, local gram panchayat Pradhan Rajdeep Dey were present during the handing over ceremony. Mr Nandy said the agitation and protest will be further intensified against the central government under the leadership of our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.