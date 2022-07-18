Metro work: Locals cancelled on Sealdah-Budge Budge route

Commuters availing local trains on the Sealdah-Budge Budge route might have to tweak their travel plans next week.

In a move to facilitate the work on of Joka-Esplanade Metro Railway project, the Eastern Railway has announced cancellation of the 34166/34165 Sealdah-Budge Budge Local train on 21 and 22 July.

The cancellation of the local train services on two days in this month comes following a traffic and power block which is to be taken by the zonal railway.

The Eastern Railway is to take traffic and power blocks for four hours on six days including two days in the month of July and four days in August for the metro construction work.

According to the Eastern Railway, the traffic and power block is to be taken on the intervening nights of 21 and 22 July and 16 to 16 and 17 August, 17 and 18 August, 18 and 19 August and 19 and 20 August. On these nights, the zonal railway will observe the blockade between 11.30 am and 3.30 am at Majerhat station. Following the blockade, the services of the Sealdah – Budge Budge – Sealdah Local is to remain cancelled on 21 and 22 July and 16, 17, 18 and 19 August.

Notably, at Majerhat, the metro station is being constructed above the railway yard. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is carrying out the girder launching work near the station. The girder-launching is to be carried out at three levels of the metro station including the concourse, platform and ground.