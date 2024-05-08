Metro to start UPI-based ticketing in Green Line

Commuters availing services in the city Metro are soon to enjoy a cashless ticketing facility. The Kolkata Metro Railway is working on schemes to introduce Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based ticketing system in the Green Line soon.

The city Metro with the help of State Bank of India and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), is developing a system to enable the digital payment facility for purchasing tickets in the Green Line. According to the carrier, for availing the facility, commuters would have to tell the destination station name and scan the QR code displayed on the ‘dual display board’ at the ticket counters and make the payment with the help of their smartphone.

After receiving the payment, a QR code based paper ticket would be generated which would enable commuters to travel in the Metro. The UPI system would also allow commuters to recharge their smart cards. The system is being developed to address the problem of providing change money due to shortage of currency notes and coins at the ticket counters.

Taking the process a step ahead, the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, conducted a trial of UPI based ticketing system at Sealdah station of the East-West Metro today and purchased a ticket using the new facility. As informed by the carrier, after the completion of the trial, the ticketing system would be introduced in the Green Line of the East-West Metro and later to other corridors. The city Metro is said to be carrying out the required arrangements for implementing the facility in these corridors.