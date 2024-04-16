Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro gets 12L passenger in a month

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, having the country’s first underwater Metro, carried more than 12 lakh commuters in the first month of its inauguration.

Notably, three truncated stretches between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala and Majerhat were opened for commercial services on 15 March. Of the three inaugurated stretches, the footfall in the Howrah Maidan and Esplanade corridor with the country’s first underwater Metro crossed the 67,000 mark on the very second day. From 15 March to 31 March, passenger count in the truncated stretch registered reached 7.5 lakh in 17 days.

On completion of one month, yesterday, the passenger count reached 12.14 lakh till 14 April. With this passenger count, the Kolkata Metro Railway made an earning of Rs 1.75 crore from the Howrah Maidan and Esplanade corridor.

On the other hand, the stretch between Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay has registered a passenger count of 24,205 in a month bringing an earning of Rs 5.57 lakh to the city Metro.

Meanwhile, the Blue Line, which is the first Metro of the country and still serves as a lifeline transport to lakhs of commuters, registered a mammoth footfall of passengers during the period. According to the data of the city Metro, during the same period, around 1.52 crore passengers were carried in the corridor between Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash of the Blue Line, bringing an earning of Rs 23.10 crore to the carrier.