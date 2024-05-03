Esplanade Metro subway gets a new entry gate

In a bid to enable commuters to switch from Blue Line to Green Line, Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have opened a new entry gate for Green Line from Blue Line in the underground subway connecting these two corridors.

This new entry gate opened in this subway is 12 feet wide, which will streamline commuters’ movement, especially in peak hours. The existing 9-feet wide passage, which used to be bifurcated with queue managers so far for switching of inward and outward passengers of both the corridors, is now being used only for inward movement of passengers from Green Line to Blue Line.

Advertisement