Metro holds vigilance seminar with focus on culture of integrity

Metro Railway has been observing Vigilance Awareness Week, marking its 25th year, a pivotal initiative aimed at promoting a culture of transparency and integrity across all sectors, particularly in public services. This year’s theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” highlights the critical role of ethical values in strengthening public trust and establishing a corruption-free society.

As a part of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, Metro Railway and Eastern Railway jointly organised a seminar on Wednesday. The event saw a distinguished gathering of officials and guest speakers who stressed on the significance of vigilance in public service. The programme commenced with a ceremonial candle lighting led by Swami Divyananda Ji, Adhyaksha of Udyanbati, Cossipore & Vice President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, accompanied by P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager, Metro Railway and Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway.

