Metro gets first PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Netaji station

Commuters enjoying rides in the city Metro’s Blue Line would now be able to avail medicines at low costs. The country’s oldest underground Metro corridor got the first Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra of Kolkata Metro Railway at Netaji Metro station, virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Netaji Metro station in Kudghat was a part of the programme at Darbhanga involving inaugural, dedication to the nation and foundation stone laying of mega development projects worth around Rs 12,100 crores in Bihar through video conferencing. He also inaugurated 18 such Jan Aushadhi Kendras at different stations of Indian Railways today from the programme.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Netaji Metro station of the Blue Line is the second such Jan Aushadhi Kendra in West Bengal, the first one being in Malda which was inaugurated a few days back. Speaking during the event, the general manager of the city metro, P Uday Kumar Reddy, said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Netaji Metro station would enable citizens and commuters to buy generic medicines at affordable cost and help them address essential health care services. The Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the city metro station is said to be offering medicines at 50 per cent to 90 per cent lower prices than the branded medicines being sold in the open market. Considering the fact, the GM urged the people to purchase medicines from this outlet and popularise this Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Among various developmental projects, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects including construction of a two lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A and Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E.