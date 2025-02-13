Complete block on Green Line

On successful completion of tunneling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, the Kolkata Metro Railway is to suspend services in the Green Line Metro Corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V in two complete traffic blocks from tomorrow.

According to the city Metro office, commercial services are to remain cancelled from 13 to 16 February and again from 20 to 23 February four days each including Saturdays and Sundays. The block, as learnt, is to be taken for testing of Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System on the entire Green Line Metro Corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

