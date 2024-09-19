Medical council cancels registration of Sandip Ghosh

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Wednesday cancelled registration of Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital and an accused in the horrific rape-murder of the 31-year-old woman postgraduate trainee, after he failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him on 7 September.

The former principal is also accused of alleged financial irregularities in the same institute.

The council had issued a show-cause notice to him seeking to know his clarifications within three days on why his medical registration won’t be cancelled. He could not respond to the notice even after 12 days.

Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the incident of rape and murder said on Tuesday that Prof Ghosh was not directly involved in the case but has been a part of a larger conspiracy.

Presenting the case before the Sealdah court on Tuesday, where both Abhijit Mondal, the arrested officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala police station and Prof Ghosh were produced, the CBI lawyers said that former principal did not visit the crime scene even after knowing about the incident and there were procedural lapses on the part of the OC.

Mr Mondal was not also directly involved in the incident, the lawyers of the central investigating agency said in the court.