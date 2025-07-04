State medical council removes Dr Sen from register of registered docs

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday removed Dr Santanu Sen, former MP of Trinamul Congress, from the register of registered practitioners maintained by the council for two years on charge of ‘guilty of infamous conduct’.

The WBMC also suspended Mr Sen for allegedly making unsubstantiated claims about possessing a foreign medical degree during practice.

Advertisement

With this move of cancelling his registration Dr Sen is no more a doctor from now and he won’t also be allowed to attend to patients using his medical registration number on any documents including prescriptions.

Advertisement

Today, the WBMC headed by its president Dr Sudipto Roy, Trinamul Congress MLA, and other members held a hearing at the council office at Salt Lake where the former Rajya Sabha member was also present.

“Santanu Sen has been suspended for two years after he failed to give a satisfactory reply about the foreign medical degree he has been using during practice. Besides, coming up with a certificate, he could not furnish further documents to establish his claims, and whether reference to such degrees can be made during practice in this manner,” Dr Roy said.

Earlier, Mr Sen had been removed from the state medical council as a state government-nominated member last year after openly differing with the Trinamul Congress handling the R G Kar hospital rape and murder case of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.