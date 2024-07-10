Mayor unveils plans to make Siliguri zero waste

Mayor Goutam Deb announced on Tuesday that the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is committed to transforming the town into a zero-waste area.

After a meeting with members of the standing committee for solid waste management, mayor Deb revealed that several resolutions have been adopted to implement waste management in Siliguri, based on recommendations from the committee members.

He mentioned that the State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) has approved a solid waste management project to improve living conditions for the urban poor in Siliguri. The estimated cost for implementing biomining of legacy waste is Rs 55 crore.

Mayor Deb emphasized the need to immediately activate segregation systems for bio and non-bio wastes at their source before dumping them in landfills.

He also shared plans of holding meetings with residents by borough and ward to raise awareness and involve them in this initiative, especially in areas with high populations of underprivileged individuals.

The current waste collection rate of 170-180 metric tonnes per day needs to be increased to at least 350 metric tonnes for this project. To carry out segregation of Legacy Waste, 627 workers, Nirmal Bandhu and 124 Nirmal Sathees have been assigned, along with providing 1.93 lakh baskets and an additional 70,000 baskets soon.

The SMC also aims to conduct workshops and training programmes for workers and launch an awareness campaign with slogans such as “No Plastic”, “No Thermocol”, “Say No to Drugs”, and precautions against dengue fever.

This campaign will involve students, teachers, club members, senior citizens, women, sports personalities, and other members of society.

Mayor Deb also mentioned plans to improve drainage systems after conducting surveys in vulnerable areas, followed by introducing underground drainage systems as another major project.

Additionally, efforts are being made by the SMC to remove encroachments on footpaths and high/medium-sized drains across Siliguri, despite resistance from local traders.

The SMC intends to provide support for the displaced individuals. The mayor has also made a firm decision to create a food street on SF Road, which will require the removal of makeshift structures used by food establishments. Mr Deb reports that the state government has established three food streets in Kolkata and plans to establish one in Siliguri.