Mayor gives away education materials to students

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation runs a free educational support centre called Alor Dishari. Today, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb distributed educational materials to the students of this centre during an event held at Dinabandhu Manch. Mr Deb described it as part of Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) tireless service to students.

SMC is lighting the way for underprivileged students with the launch of Alor Dishari, a dedicated coaching centre aimed at helping those who need it most. Alor Dishari began its journey on 15 May, 2023, with 46 eager students from Classes IX and X.

According to the mayor, all 46 students from the first batch who sat for the Madhyamik examination passed with flying colours. Among them, five students scored over 90%, four achieved over 80 per cent, and three more crossed the 70 per cent mark. Currently, Alor Dishari has expanded its reach, enrolling 221 students—93 in Class XI (across Arts and Science), 81 in Class X, and 47 in Class IX. Over 30 dedicated teachers are providing coaching, supported by an honorarium.

