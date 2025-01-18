Mayor denies claim of illegal floor at councillor’s home

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim refuted the claims of regularising an ‘illegally constructed floor’ of a building owned by the councillor of ward 109 in Santoshpur.

The mayor’s reaction came following allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Sajal Ghosh yesterday. The opposition councillor of ward 50 had alleged of regularising the fifth floor a five-story building by the civic body at ward 109 in Santoshpur. As claimed by the councillor, the structure was spared despite orders for demolition of the fifth floor and was regularised despite being an ‘illegal construction.’ The allegations were raised once again by the councillor at the monthly meeting at KMC House today.

Refuting the allegation, mayor Firhad Hakim informed that the sanction plan of the building was first taken in 1996. The fifth floor of the building that was built illegally was demolished by the KMC following an order by the concerned authorities. The part which was regularised included the staircase and the lift portion for which the councillor had paid a penalty of Rs 32 lakh. However, as elaborated by Mr Hakim, the staircase and lift were regularised as they were very much under the FAR.

Later, talking to the Press, councillor Ananya Banerjee explained the reason for obtaining the permission for staircase and lift at a later stage. According to Miss Banerjee, the stairs had suddenly collapsed during the addition of the upper floors. As claimed, since the collapse occurred after the construction of the upper floors, the councillor paid Rs 32 lakh for regularising the stairs and lift.

In counter allegation, Miss Banerjee claimed that the house of the BJP councillor in Sealdah did not have the minimum spaces ought to be left around a building. She also alleged that two floors of the BJP councillor’s house were regularised which also meant that there was a demolition order against it.

The ruling party councillor termed the allegations as a ‘politically motivated’, saying that she would take the legal path if the BJP councillor continued to malign her name.