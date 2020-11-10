At least 270 people, most of them slum dwellers, have been distressed due to a fire that broke out in the West Bengal capital Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

According to the sources, more than 50 slums or shanties were destroyed by the fire that broke out near Kolkata’s EM Bypass-Park Circus connector at No 24 bus stand area on Tuesday evening.

The blaze spread fast owing to the presence of combustible articles in the structures. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control, informed the Fire Department officials.

“Area residents had stockpiled inflammable articles like plastic drums, chemical solutions etc in those shanties for business purpose. Maybe that was the reason the fire spread so far, gutting at least 50 temporary structures,” a fire brigade official said.

Eyewitnesses said that the flames were first spotted around 4 pm, following which area people tried to douse the fire. They also informed the fire brigade.