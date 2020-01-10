Many residential and non-residential buildings developed wide cracks at Naihati in North 24-Parganas and at Chinsurah and Bhadreswar in Hooghly when a high intensity explosive went off by accident while Naihati Police were destroying explosives seized by them this afternoon.

The owners of the affected buildings took to the road, demanding appropriate compensation. The Chandannagar commissioner of police, Mr Humayun Kabir, assured the agitators that he would take up the matter with the higher authorities of the administration.

The Chinsurah MLA, Mr Ashit Mazumdar, said that he will sit down with the Chandannagar commissioner of police, the district magistrate and concerned authorities to ensure that the affected people are not deprived of appropriate compensation. This afternoon, the Naihati Police, as part of routine work, were destroying explosives confiscated by them, at a spot a few metres away from the Vidya Vikas High school near the Hooghly riverbank.

By accident, a very high intensity explosion took place, shaking the entire area of Naihati and three other towns of Hooghly district. Mr Rakesh Shaw of Vidya Vikash High School said, “When the explosion took place, students were having their midday meal. The panicked students started running around in a panic and some of them received injuries during the melee. The school building developed cracks, huge chunks of concrete fell from the ceilings, doors and windows were damaged, all the computers system were damaged.”

The explosion resulted in damage to innumerable houses in Chinsurah and Bhadreswar whose residents rushed out in a panic after the blast. Mr Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, a local resident, said, “From the last few days, we have been hearing the sound of explosives from Naihati located on the other side of the Hooghly but today at 2 in the afternoon, we were taken aback by the sound of a massive explosion, which shook our houses. Cracks have developed at many places of the houses, broken chucks are falling from the ceiling, doors and windows are damaged. All the window panes have shattered, our buildings have been extensively damaged. We demand prompt appropriate compensation. We are surprised over the utter carelessness of the Naihati police.”

The Gour Hari Harijan Vidyamandir at Hooghly was badly damaged with wide cracks having developed in the school building, posing a threat to the safety of the students. The affected victims blocked the road at Hooghly, Chinsurah and Bhadreswar demanding appropriate compensation.

Affected victims of Hooghly-Chinsurah staged a protest in the presence of Mr Humayun Kabir, the commissioner of police Chandannagar to demand compensation. Mr Ashit Mazumdar, MLA Chinsurah, said buildings in wards 12 and 13 have developed extensive damage. I have taken up the matter with the district magistrate, commissioner of police Chandannagar and SDO.

Spot investigation has also been conducted. Steps are being taken to provide appropriate compensation to the affected victims. Many administrative buildings, hospitals and schools building have also developed cracks as a result of the high intensity explosion.

The Hooghly MP, Ms Locket Chatterjee, met the victims of Naihati and Hooghly district and held the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the incident. She said, “Such kind of explosives are being used by jehadis. Jehadis enjoy the patronage of the ruling government just to keep intact the votebank. A detailed report on the massive explosion will be sent to the central leadership demanding NIA investigation.”