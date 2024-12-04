Man’s body found a day after his neighbour’s sisters went missing

A day after twin sisters mysteriously disappeared from Kumardihi Village under Pandaveswar police station, yesterday the dead body of Ujjal Bauri (35), their neighbour was recovered from the site where they were last seen.

The body has been found hanging from a tree. Pandaveswar police under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has sent the body to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem today.

On Sunday morning, twin sisters, both Class four students of a local school who were last seen playing in the Udayan Sangha Ground in Kumardihi went mysteriously missing.

A local youth said that he had seen them last playing in the field and the deceased Ujjal Bauri was roaming nearby.

The twin sister’s family had lodged a missing complaint at Pandaveswar police station yesterday. Police took sniffer dogs at the site to get clues of the suspicious disappearance of the twin sisters.