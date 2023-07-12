Mandate in favour of TMC in Hooghly

The gram panchayat seats have gone in favour of TMC. The BJP, which has a strong hold in Arambagh in the panchayat election, seems to lose its political base. It failed to put up a tough fight to the ruling party. In the last Vidhan Sabha election, the Left Front votes were diverted towards the BJP, helping it to win all the four Assembly seats in its favour.

However, the panchayat election clearly indicates that the CPM has successfully shifted back a large section of voters in its favour. The Congress has made its presence felt in some of the gram panchayats, while the ISF has won 3 seats in Rishra gram panchayat.

The results have come as a great surprise to many. In the total gram panchayat seats, 3,880, election was contested in 3,878 seats. Till the last update, results were declared on 1,530 seats, still pending were 2,348 seats. Out of 3,878 contested seats, TMC has won 823 seats, and were leading in 258 seats.

The BJP has won 137 seats and were leading in 87 seats, while the CPI has won 1 seat. The CPM has won 82 seats and is leading in 122 seats. The Congress has won 2 seats and is leading in 2 seats. The AIFB has won 3 seats and others have won 2 seats.

The independents have won 28 seats and are leading in 17 seats. Some of the surprises in the panchayat election in the districts are from Hooghly Raghunathpur panchayat where out of total 10 seats, TMC has won 6, BJP 2 and CPM 2. Hooghly Jangipara panchayat has been won by CPM. Out of total 15 seats CPM has won 8 and TMC 7. In Hooghly Nabagram panchayat, of total 19 seats, Congress has won 10 seats and CPM 9 seats.