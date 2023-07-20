Mamata’s reacts with sarcasm to BJP’s govt overthrow claim

“First, let’s turn a bucket upside down,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee sarcastically reacted today in response to the BJP’s comment that the TMC government’s fall. A few days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union minister Shantanu Thakur had commented that the Trinamul government in the state would collapse within five months, a claim echoed by many BJP leaders. Retorting to the BJP’s claim, chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back on Wednesday.

She remarked, “Let them turn a bucket first, then they can talk about overthrowing the government.” When asked about the government’s fall, Mamata said, “We can discuss overturning the government later. They have no work. Their own government has already been overthrown. They have been trembling with fear since yesterday.” Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the SSKM hospital today to meet the injured Trinamul Congress workers. She criticized the BJP, stating that the party engages in malicious campaigns against the state government.

“Even though the BJP lacks the power to overturn a bucket, they dream of overthrowing the government. The BJP government at the Centre will be overthrown. Their main objective is to spread false information and a message of violence. However, INDIA is ready for the battle and the BJP will get a decisive reply. The people will reply to BJP, INDIA will face the battle with the BJP,” she said.

