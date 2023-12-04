Mamata’s leadership in focus to steer INDIA bloc to victory

Next year’s general elections in India will determine the unity within the INDIA block. The Trinamul Congress today predicted a tough fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary polls, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, focusing on Congress’s failures. According to Trinamul Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh, BJP victories in the Hindi heartland don’t signify the saffron party’s success, rather Congress’s failure, emphasizing organizational weaknesses.

“Karnataka’s win could boost Congress, but the political scenario favours BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The semi-final sees BJP scoring in three out of four states, with Congress being outplayed. The political discourse reflects Modi’s influence in Hindi-speaking states, highlighting Congress’s struggle. It is the complete failure of Congress,” said Kunal.

He stressed that the INDIA block must follow the leadership of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, otherwise, the alliance has no way of winning against the BJP. BJP holds the path to power in three key states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Despite Congress’s short-lived victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP’s dominance endures.

Telangana remains a stronghold for Congress. Trinamul’s Debangshu Bhattacharya emphasized Karnataka’s context with an acknowledgement to Shivakumar’s leadership. “Now in India, only Mamata Banerjee could restore the power to fight back against the BJP. Mamata knows the language to teach a lesson to BJP,” said Debangshu Bhattacharya.